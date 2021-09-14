Short Interest in For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Grows By 2,263.1%

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 2,263.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTEG traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,973,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,252,063. For The Earth has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

