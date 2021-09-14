Short Interest in For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Grows By 2,263.1%

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 2,263.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FTEG traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,973,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,252,063. For The Earth has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
For The Earth Company Profile
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for For The Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for For The Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.