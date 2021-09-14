Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Decreases By 96.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.90% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 3,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,112. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

