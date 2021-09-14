Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Decreases By 98.7%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWPHF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

