Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 800.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

