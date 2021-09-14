Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 800.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

