Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Expands By 640.0%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

