Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Rises By 900.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS TYIDY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

