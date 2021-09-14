Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Decreases By 99.7%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 28,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

