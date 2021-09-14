SHPING (SHPING) Price Up 57.6% This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. SHPING has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $65,447.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

