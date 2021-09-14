Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 202,959 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBTX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.