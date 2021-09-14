Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 202,959 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $14.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBTX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $588.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
