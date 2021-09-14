SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.