Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

