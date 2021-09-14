Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 20,081 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Anthem were worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $368.64 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

