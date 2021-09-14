Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $26,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.