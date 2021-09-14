Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.52 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

WFC stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

