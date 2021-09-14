Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,991 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $251,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock worth $226,431,216. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

REGN stock opened at $639.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.90 and its 200 day moving average is $541.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

