Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,567 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $413.24 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

