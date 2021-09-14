Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

