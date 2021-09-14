SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2,088.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

