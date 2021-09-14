Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

