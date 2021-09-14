Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMS opened at GBX 873 ($11.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 918.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 856.85. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a market cap of £993.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several brokerages have commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

