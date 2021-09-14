Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 377,200 shares of company stock worth $27,372,277 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

