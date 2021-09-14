Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.22. 13,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

