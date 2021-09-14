Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 306,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.42. 37,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.