Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 2,909 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $353.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

