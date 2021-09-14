Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,397,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 56,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB remained flat at $$376.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average is $328.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

