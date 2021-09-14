Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,206 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

NOBL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 248,714 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32.

