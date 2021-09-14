Soda Coin Reaches Market Cap of $51.75 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

