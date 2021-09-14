Somerset Group LLC Buys 40 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded up $14.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.32 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $485.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up from $509.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.16.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.