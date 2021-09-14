Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Head to Head Survey

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sony Group and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sony Group and Hollund Industrial Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.60 $11.01 billion $8.84 12.60 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Sony Group beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is an integrated underwater resource project management company, which focuses on underwater forestry. Its activities includes resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. The company was founded on July 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Blaine, WA.

