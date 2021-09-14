Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

