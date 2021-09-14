South State Corp Acquires 1,290 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

South State Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

