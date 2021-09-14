South State Corp Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

SNAP opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,757,776 shares of company stock worth $348,782,265 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

