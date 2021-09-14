South State Corp Has $1.24 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

South State Corp increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

