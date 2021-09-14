South State Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

