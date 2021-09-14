South State Corp Purchases 109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

South State Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

