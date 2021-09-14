South State Corp Purchases 33,438 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

South State Corp raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

