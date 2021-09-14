South State Corp Sells 3,645 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

South State Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

