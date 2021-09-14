South State Corp Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

South State Corp lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

