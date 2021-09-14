SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 243,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,370 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

