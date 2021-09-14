SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

