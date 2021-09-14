Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $598,348.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

