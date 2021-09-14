Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

