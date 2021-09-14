Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

