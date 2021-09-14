Splunk (SPLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

8/31/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Splunk incurred a loss in second-quarter fiscal 2022 while revenues increased, attributed to growth in license and cloud revenues and customer base expansion. Strength in cloud is expected to continue, driven by an expanding partner base and a robust portfolio. Splunk is benefiting from partnerships with Alphabet and Amazon’s cloud offerings, namely Google Cloud and AWS. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition will hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues is a concern. Management expects sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Volatile term business is expected to negatively impact growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Splunk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.47. 40,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.