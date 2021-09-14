Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $363.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,756. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.