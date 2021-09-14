Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 190,700 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $106,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 36,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

