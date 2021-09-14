Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of IPG Photonics worth $47,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $172.99. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

