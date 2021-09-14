Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.15. Square posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $246.68 on Friday. Square has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.39, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

