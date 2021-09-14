Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 22,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $246.68 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 216.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

