SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.45.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.12 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$30.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

