SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.45.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.12 on Friday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

